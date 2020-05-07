         This utility for Linux allows you to write without typing, only by opening and closing the lid of our laptop

Open and Shut is one of those utilities that exist because they can exist, and for the surprising nature of its approach, it’s worth telling what it is. Currently, each laptop has a keyboard on which we can type quickly. But, in addition to something noisy, What would it be like to write in morse directly on our computer by tapping with the laptop lid?

Jesse Li, a developer, Have you thought that typing a hundred words per hour instead of one hundred per minute can be a great text input experience in Linux, and has shared their Open and shut script on GitHub for anyone to play with. To do this, you will have to have a machine with that operating system, and know the morse code.

Depending on the duration of the blows that we give with the lid of our laptop, opening and closing it, we will write what we want or just random things, but it may be worth a try, for the science.

How to use Open and Shut

The instructions Li has given to use Open and Shut on our machine:

The acpid and xdotool dependencies are used. First of all, you have to clone your repository and copy the files to “/ etc / acpi”.

git clone git@github.com: veggiedefender / open-and-shut.git

sudo cp morsecodeclose.sh morsecodeopen.sh morsecodeacpi.sh / etc / acpi /

In order for acpid to know when and how to execute the scripts, the / etc / acpi / events / lm_lid file must be created with this content:

event = button / lid. *

action = / etc / acpi / morsecodeacpi.sh

This will let the system know that when the lid is closed, the Morse code must be translated into the letters of the alphabet, to be written in a text application.

How Open and Shut can be problematic and cause conflict with laptop screen lock and sleepLi offers a temporary and a permanent way to disable it. Depending on what we want, we must do the following:

Temporary: Run systemd-inhibit –what = handle-lid-switch cat and press Ctrl + C when we’re done. Permanent: Add the line “HandleLidSwitch = ignore” to /etc/systemd/logind.conf and run sudo systemctl restart systemd-logind.service or manually restart the computer.

There are many creations of this type, written only for their own sake, such as the one by the developer that made Spotify work on an Atari of 37 years ago, something as visually wonderful as it is useless for today’s uses, but that amazed at how it was compatible even with Spotify Connect.

