This user has created a mobile phone with a 14,000 mAh battery

This user has modified his Galaxy S10 + by adding a 14,000 mAh battery.

Although today’s mobile phones are incredible devices in terms of design, power, performance and photography, the truth is that most of them sin the same: an autonomy that is not enough. To solve this problem, there are only options such as external batteries, although this means carrying another gadget in your pocket.

Of course we can also do like this reddit user, which you have created your own phone with a 14,000 mAh battery. How many hours of screen will it do?

Create a mobile phone with a 14,000 mAh battery

Either because he is fed up with the autonomy of his device or because he was simply bored at home, Reddit user T-VIRUS691 has taken his Samsung Galaxy S10 + and modified it to turn it into a complete monster, as far as autonomy is concerned.

Recall that according to the complete analysis that we published in its day of the Samsung Galaxy S10 +, the 4,100 mAh battery was one of the main drawbacks of this terminal. As well, what this user has done is add a 14,100 mAh battery and voila, unlimited autonomy.

According to its creator, the terminal performs well, the screen is perfect, as well as the headphone port and the microSD slot. You are trying to get the NFC and wireless charging to work, but the rest of the components work perfectly.

Of course, a terminal with these modifications has its drawbacks. The first and most obvious is the weight of the device. The other, that surely does not pass the security controls of the airports, not being able to get the terminal inside a plane. Of course, it has a battery for a whole week.

