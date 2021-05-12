This ultralight LG Gram laptop weighs 1 kg and is on sale 380 € cheaper | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you looking for an ultralight laptop to take with you everywhere with comfort? Then pay attention to this offer, because now you can take an LG Gram with a discount of 380 euros.

Having a lightweight laptop has become essential today. Whether for work, leisure or both, many of us carry our computers almost everywhere, so the less it weighs, the better the better.

If you are tired of transporting your old and heavy PC, now you have the opportunity to buy a much cheaper lightweight laptop. We talk about this LG Gram 14, which is now on sale at FNAC and you can buy it for only 749.90 euros. Its usual price is 1,129.90 euros, so you save a total of 380 euros if you take advantage of this promotion.

Is about a very interesting opportunity to buy a cheaper ultrabook. Ultralight laptops are quite an expensive category, since they are very thin, light and powerful equipment, so getting one for less than 750 euros is a good buy.

Take advantage of this offer and buy the LG Gram 14 with a discount of € 380

Specifically, the model that is on offer is the LG Gram 14Z90N-V-AR51B, an ultrabook that brings together some very interesting qualities. It is equipped with a 14-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1.80 pixels. The brand has managed to optimize space to the maximum, which has allowed it to integrate this panel into a body of a 13.3-inch computer, tAll this with an ultralight weight of only 999 grams.

But its extreme thinness and lightness do not make it a fragile device. On the contrary: its magnesium and nanocarbon chassis gives it great resistance. Proof of this is that it has passed seven tests of the military standard MIL-810G.

Under the hood we find a 10th generation Intel Core i5 1035G4 processor and an Iris Plus 655 graphics card, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM with expansion slot to reach 24 GB, and a 256 SSD with additional slot to reach up to 4 TB.

Regarding autonomy, its battery lasts up to 18.5 hours of use. In the connectivity section we have 2 USB A ports, 1 USB C with integrated Thunderbolt 3 for ultra-fast charging, 1 HDMI port, headphone jack and microSD 3.0 card slot.

