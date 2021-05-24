This tweet from Ibai reaches Dabiz Muñoz, who surprises everyone with his response

Ibai Llanos tweet looking for someone to cook at home. (Photo: TWITTER IBAI)

The prestigious chef Dabiz Muñoz has surprised locals and strangers by responding to the announcement posted on Twitter by the famous streamer Ibai Llanos.

The chef, with three Michelin stars in his DiverXo restaurant, has echoed that the content creator is looking for a cook for his mansion to work for a month because the cook who serves them is now on leave.

Our cook is going to be on leave for a month because she has just been operated on (all good) so we are looking for a cook for ONE MONTH. If you want to cook in our house, see Reven awake in the morning and you are from Barcelona, ​​we read your CV here: ibai@vizz-agency.com ”, Ibai wrote on Twitter.

Like almost everything Ibai Llanos does, the tweet has achieved enormous repercussions and has reached Muñoz’s timeline, who, with humor, replied: “You can pass the conditions on me if I’m interested.”

A replica that has not gone unnoticed either and that is also having replicas on the blue bird social network.

In addition to Muñoz’s, Llanos has received a multitude of responses, many of them humorous, in which Twitter users have shared truly grotesque dishes.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.