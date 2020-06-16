« Humor Tuesdays » continue at 9:00 tonight, in charge of the Comedy Club RD team through the Listín Diario digital platform.

The entertainment proposal is part of the block « El Toque de las 9 », which through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube offers Listín Diario every night, at 9:00 p.m.

The Comedy Club RD (@comedyclubrd) is the home of Stand Up Comedy or « stand-up comedy ». It is a unique concept in the country and they are made live from Tuesday to Saturday.

This entertainment site will reopen on July 3, in a restaurant format but with recorded presentations to the delight of the public, reports its owner Thomas Echavarría.

Meanwhile, its humorous cast will be every Tuesday making readers of LISTÍN DIARIO laugh.

« The Touch of 9 » will continue on Wednesday with « Home Cinema », the latest in the world of cinema and television series, by specialists Rubén Peralta Rigaud and Francis de la Cruz.

+ Video from last week