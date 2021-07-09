This TP-Link smart bulb is 50% off and stays almost at the price of a normal bulb | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The bulbs connected to the mobile or to a smart speaker type Amazon Echo are very practical. And they are getting cheaper every time.

If you have one smart led bulb You can turn it off or on with your voice, adjust the brightness from your mobile, program it, and much more. Almost at the price of a normal light bulb!

The TP-Link smart LED bulb, model Tapo L510E, is 50% off, and it is only 9.99 euros on Amazon, with free shipping and delivery in 24 hours.

Is about a dimmable warm white LED bulb, that is, it is not colored. It has a power of 8.7W, equivalent to a standard 60W bulb, and an E27 type thread. The typical coarse thread used by countless lamps.

This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.

Connects to mobile or smart speaker type Amazon Echo or Google Nest, via WiFi, and you can control it from an app, or with your voice. Does not require any kind of Hub or intermediary and it is compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

It is also possible to control it from outside the home, via mobile.

In addition to turning it on and off, or adjusting its intensity, you have the option of schedule it to turn off or on at a certain time. Very useful to make sure that children go to bed at a certain time, or to wake up smoothly in the morning.

One thing we like is that you can create light patterns of different intensity at different times of the day, to create custom settings and lighting.

Another interesting function is that from the app you can see the energy consumption, so it allows you to calculate what you spend at different times of the day with the new hourly rate.

You can also program the lights so that turn on and off at certain times when you’re on vacation. So it will appear that there is someone at home.

