With this new toy car you can entertain yourself in a big way, manage it as you like and make the most of its functions without even leaving the house

For lovers of cars There are endless options to demonstrate the passion that a vehicle transmits in them, either by attending exhibitions of old carsrunning sports carscollecting exotic cars, O well, miniature or toy cars. But if you are one of those who are always looking for more, there is a new option that could perhaps revolutionize, the design of the set up.

It is a car Tesla Model S A toy with a value of $ 13,400 dollars, however, it is not just another toy, it includes a fantastic computer mounted inside it that makes it a car capable of being fully driven while playing high-end titles.

The hardware is under the hood and features an 11GB RTX 2080 Ti, 32GB RAM, a Ryzen 9 3900X and a Hydro X liquid cooling system. According to the 3D Games portal, everything is illuminated by lighting iCUE RGB and some aesthetic customization options are offered, however, the strategy of lowering the price by degrading any of the components has already been tried and failed.

The Tesla Model S toy has perfectly functional headlights and horn. When not in use for play, children can be entertained with the car even at the risk of damaging all the games stored inside.

Although it is a mini version, its finish is faithful to the real version of the Tesla original, and the fact that it contains a high-end computer inside makes it a unique example.

This creation is the result of the work of Origin PC in collaboration with youtuber Marques Brownlee, whose demonstration was shared through a video shared on YouTube.

