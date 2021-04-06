This toy allows babies to post selfies on Facebook

By Ivana kottasova

(CNN) – “Little Bob says: Hello!”

Bob sneezes! Cute!”

“Bob’s First Ice Cream!”

Are you annoyed by proud parents who constantly clutter your Facebook with photos of their wrinkled newborns?

The same thing happened to the Dutch designer, Laura Cornet. Realizing that the photos of parties and soccer games on his Facebook were increasingly being replaced with pictures of babies, he thought: “It is strange to be involved in the life of someone who does not even know that I know everything about his life.” .

But her friends who were parents told her that they posted those photos because they were proud of their cute babies and that sharing them online with friends was harmless.

Cornet questioned that argument. She said her research suggests that half of newborns were already “visible” online the first day after birth. “But the babies didn’t agree with the fact that they posted their photos online,” she said.

That thought led her to create the “New Born Fame,” a toy that allows babies to take selfies and post them on social media.

She said her goal was to start a debate about who has the right to post children’s photos online.

The mobile, which has stuffed toys shaped like the Facebook logo and the Twitter bird, hangs above the crib. When the baby reaches for it, the device takes a quick photo or video and automatically posts it to social media.

The “New Born Fame” was Cornet’s graduation project at the Eindhoven Design Academy, and it immediately provoked a great deal of reaction.

Some got angry and said it was crazy for me to expose babies on social media. He liked that. “My claim was being tested; I was very happy, ”she said.

Facebook moms

A study by Microsoft Research found that 62% of mothers of children under the age of three use Facebook. More than 96% of these “Facebook moms” claimed to post photos of their children on social media.

Research shows that many of these mothers are from the first generation of Facebook users, who were in college when the network was launched. As they got older and formed their families, Facebook changed along with them; for example, when adding the life event “Expecting a baby” to a profile.

However, as the number of baby photos increased, so did the number of users annoyed by the trend. This led to the creation of apps like unbaby.me, which allowed users to remove unwanted baby posts from their news feed.

Send a selfie

Cornet said he originally thought the idea of ​​babies taking selfies was “a little creepy.”

“Some people were scared as they thought it was like ‘Big Brother’ was watching his baby,” she said.

But many others liked the concept and wanted to buy the toy, even though Cornet’s project represented an affirmation, a work of art, and not so much a commercial product.

Currently, it is redesigning the prototype so that it sends the photos and videos directly to the parents’ mobile phones, instead of social media. She is more comfortable with that concept.

But even Cornet isn’t sure if he would want his baby, if he decides to have one in the future, use the device.

“I do not know. Things change when you have children. Suddenly, babies become cute; so I can’t guarantee that I wouldn’t.