“This title is an award for everyone”

04/19/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

FC Barcelona celebrated the anticipated achievement of the Asobal League on the Palau’s parquet after beating Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil 37-21 and immediately afterwards gave free rein to his joy in front of the microphones while the almost 300 fans who attended the game joined in the celebration.

The coach Xavi Pascual He was very satisfied with a new achievement for Barça and stressed that since the summer “you work for this. It is a very atypical season and after so many months being able to enjoy it like this with our fans is much better. I’m very happy & rdquor ;.

“Each season has its things. We always try to work our best and it’s a prize for everyone. What is bad for us is that many cannot be because they do not fit or this cursed pandemic has taken them & rdquor ;, he continued.

‘Pasqui’ insisted on giving value to these achievements and desisted from “commenting on every opinion of the people. I only pretend that the players leave their souls and respect everyone to the maximum every time we hit the track. For me the most important thing is not to have anything to throw anything in our faces.

The coach was brave in the ‘Palmarsson case’. “It’s a shame. We counted on him, he is in an extraordinary moment and from the sports side we have done everything possible. We spoke with him and he was convinced, but there are things that escape us. I am not interested in where to focus the error, but we had expectations that it would continue and will not continue. That’s what I have to worry about & rdquor ;, stressed the exporter.

Total happiness

The brazilian Thiagus Petrus he shone again in defense. “I always go out without knowing if we are going to win although in theory we are superior. We are happy, but we have to continue, because now the good is coming & rdquor ;, highlighted the Brazilian in relation to the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Meshkov Brest.

Thiagus Petrus and Luís Frade, exulting

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

“It is special, because the pandemic has prevented us from enjoying with our fans. For me it is the end of the cycle. I want to thank the club, which has allowed me to achieve my goals and spending so many years at the highest level & rdquor ;, explained a Cédric Sorhaindo who will play next season at Dinamo Bucharest.