This tiny sensor could detect COVID-19 from your smartphone

General Electric scientists develop a tiny sensor that detects the virus that causes COVID-19, and they plan to adapt it to mobile devices. The researchers received a two-year grant from the US National Institutes of Health to expedite the work.

The sensor, developed by GE Research, would be able to integrate with smartphones and smart watches. But that would not be all, since it would also be usable in computer keyboards and fingerprint readers, among others. With this new tool you could detect the presence of nanoparticles of the virus that originates the COVID-19 “On screens, tables and other surfaces.”

“We all come into contact with different surfaces during the day, from computer screens and conference tables to kiosks at the airport and, of course, credit card machines in stores (…). While everyone does a great job keeping these surfaces clean, we want to add an additional layer of security by being able to detect the presence of the virus, “he said. Radislav Potyrailo, principal investigator of the project.

GE improves COVID-19 detection tools on surfaces

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

According to General Electric, the team of scientists spent the last decade developing and refining miniaturized detection technologies. They would provide acute detection capabilities similar to those of laboratory instruments, but occupying only a fraction of the size.

Portyrailo assured that the element under development is “extremely reliable” and can identify COVID-19 without problems, isolating it from other elements. Our sensors are like bloodhounds. We train them to detect a specific thing, and they can do it well without being diverted by anything, “he said.

With financial support from the National Institutes of Health, GE Research researchers want to demonstrate that reliable, highly applicable detection systems are possible. Anyway, that the sensor fits in a smartphone does not necessarily imply that it is immediately adopted by the industry.

If General Electric development remains on the right track, it would not be surprising that miniaturized sensors find rapid adaptation. At a time when the request for distancing, hand washing and the use of a mask is reinforced, it doesn’t hurt to think of an additional layer of security. Even more so in places of public access such as airports, banks, shops, ATMs or self-service machines.

