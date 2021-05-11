This time Voro was revulsive

05/10/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Voro González knows a lot about putting out fires in Valencia. The interim coach of the Che team, who took command after the dismissal of Javi Gracia, re-debuted with a resounding victory against Valladolid, something that did not happen to him on his last occasions.

From 2007 to 2016 Voro led the club four times, all of which began with victories, including one in the Champions League against Lille in 2013. But luck was not with him in his last two experiences: fell 1-4 against Valencia in the Copa del Rey and 0-2 against Athletic after replacing Celades in July 2020.

The three points obtained against Real Valladolid also have a special flavor: certify virtual salvation che team after a very turbulent season.

They are now in the 13th position, nine points above the red zone with nine to play, which gives a definite respite for the Valencians.

They will have to close with difficult appointments, yes: visit Sevilla, receive Eibar and finish the league against Huesca in El Alcoraz. But the calm in the body after signing, except catastrophe, his stay in the First Division for the next season gives many positive points to the coach.

Now he has to seal the permanence and that the club outline who will be your new coach for the 2021/2022 season.