This time there was no surprise: Clarkson kills the Lakers

One of the worst parts of the 2020-21 basketball course is being the calendar. Remarkably condensed, it is sparing almost no team from the injury disaster inherent in the sport. but more common this season and practically everyone has suffered except Jazz and Suns. Going, wow, first and second in the Western Conference. And another of the worst parts, which affects the fans more, is the incomprehensible repetition of matches, carried out to minimize travel and reduce mobility to reduce the incidence of the coronavirus pandemic, but which fills the daily life of a competition that now sees the same game, and on the same court, every three days. Is what has happened, Ultimately with the Lakers-Jazz this morning. It was already played 72 hours ago, with an Angelina victory in a great game resolved in extra time. Now, it has been repeated, and the only good thing (for Lakers fans it will not have been) has been that, at least, the result has changed. This time, the Jazz have prevailed without Donovan Mitchell, also down in the previous duel, but with Rudy Gobert, who has returned to the rotation. And with 22 points from Jordan Clarkson, a former Lakers who has returned home to be the executioner of what was his first NBA team.

Clarkson landed in the best league in the world in 2014, and it was one of those promises that saw the end live and direct from Kobe Bryant, that last great hero who left before his time. On February 8, 2014, after three and a half seasons with the Lakers, fHe traded to the Cavaliers along with Larry Nance Jr, in exchange for Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, a movement that gave few sporting benefits both to some and to others. In Ohio, Clarkson had moments of some individual lucidity and even scored 42 points in a loss to the Nets, but he was always considered a talent that did not finish exploding. In the Jazz, which he came to last year in exchange for Dante Exum, things changed. Established as the sixth man in the Quin Snyder scheme, is a microwave that boasts an incredible scoring capacity every night and that makes perfect use of your minutes. Last season, in 42 games in Utah (only 2 starts), he went to 15.6 points on average. This course, at 53 (1 starter) is at 17.4 and firmly opposes the award for Best Sixth Man, an award with several suitors.

The guard has been the best of his team against the Lakers with 22 points and a spectacular launch series: 9 of 14 in shots from the field, with 2 of 4 in triples and perfect (2 of 2) from the personnel line. He was accompanied by all the Jazz starters, who exceeded ten points. 14 + 10 from Gobert on his return, 19 + 3 + 4 from Bojan Bogdanovic, 13 + 9 + 5 from Royce O’Neal with no misses on the shot (5 of 5), 21 points from Joe Ingles, also with a spectacular touch wrist (8 of 11 and 5 of 8) and 14, with 10 assists, from a good Mike Conley. The Jazz did not speculate as in the last duel and won without palliative, they did not grant a single advantage to their rival and only allowed themselves to win the last quarter, which they entered with an advantage of 20 points (65-85), already insurmountable for a local team that was in charge of making up the result lightly, and little else. The Jazz remain with a 43-15 record and lead by 1.5 games over the Suns, their closest pursuers, who do not stop winning and will make things difficult for them between now and the playoffs to lead the West.