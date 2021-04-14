this time not for the sand, but for the more than 900 million euros that they claim

The Suez Canal was unblocked, but the Ever Given has not been so lucky. When everything seemed finished for the gigantic ship, now there are other reasons why the Ever Given has stopped again.

It is not the sand now that is holding the ship, but a legal dispute between the Egyptian authorities and the ship’s owners over the financial amount of the accident. An amount that amounts to more than 1,000 million dollars (about 900 million euros), as calculated by the president of the Suez Canal Authority and explained to state television.

Egyptian authorities seize Ever Given

Osama Rabie, president of the ACS, explains that “the ship will remain here until the investigation is completed and compensation is paid “, although he points out that he hopes to quickly reach an agreement with the owners of Ever Given, the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen.

At the moment, Osama Rabia explains that “the ship is officially seized“A state that would have been imposed by a court in Ismailia, according to The Guardian.

The billion dollar figure is calculated on the basis of lost transit fees, damage to the waterway during drainage, own efforts to refloat the freighter, and the cost of equipment used by Egypt and the Canal Authority. Suez during the week he was paralyzed.

The Ever Given is stuck again. Egyptian authorities have reportedly seized the mega container vessel, saying its owners owe nearly $ 1 billion for the Suez Canal incident – with the ship sitting in the Great Bitter Lake, seen here by @Maxar satellite imagery collected yesterday: pic.twitter.com/68VjUsHi4r – Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) April 14, 2021

During the week in which it was blocked, more than 442 ships were detained, at the rate of about 50 ships per day that usually cross the channel.

The legal dispute can be very complex. A lot of money is at stake and the ship belongs to various laws. It is owned by a Japanese company, but the operator and carrier is Taiwanese under the Panamanian flag.

According to the BBC, the cost of grounding the freighter cost Egypt between 14 and 15 million dollars a day. A channel that accounts for around 2% of the country’s GDP, according to the agency Moody’s.

A new conflict that surrounds the Ever Given and will keep it stopped again. This time not for technical reasons, but as a consequence of the accident.

On Magnet | Delight in the mess caused by the stranded ship in the Suez Canal with these 11 images