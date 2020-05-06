Related news

The risk aversion is behind extreme volatility unleashed on the stock markets in this coronavirus crisis. This is explained by Domingo García Coto, director of the BME Studies Service, who warns that “this time it will not be enough with the strategies of the central banks.”

The expert defends that “the learning from the financial crisis that began in 2008 this time it is facilitating the responses of the central banks” However, García Coto considers that the uncertainties generated by the health origin of this crisis and the fact that everything points to a “greater” impact on the economy leaves his room for maneuver very weak.

In this sense, he points out that “it would be of great help if the authorities coordinate fiscal instruments and actions in order to inject liquidity into the system under the most favorable conditions possible ”.

A recent study by the BME expert delves into “what lies behind the episodes of decline and volatility in the markets.” In this search, they come to the role played by risk aversion, which they consider “is a factor that is still little studied, even ignored in many cases when it comes to explaining economic fluctuations ”.

García Coto explains that this risk aversion “is very changeable and countercyclical”, which implies that it rises more in bearish moments than it softens in bullish moments. “In times of uncertainty, no investor will be willing to acquire an asset with risk until its price is not low enough ”, he explains.

Domingo García Coto, director of the BME Studies Service





Investment strategies

Within this same speech, from BME stresses that, “as long as the expectation of future benefits is not broad enough, prices are going to keep falling” He explains that “this was the case in 2008 and this is what has happened in the current pandemic crisis.”

Despite these lunges, García Coto defends that regulated markets don’t shut down in circumstances such as these “to guarantee the liquidity of part of the assets of families and households at all times and also preserve the transparency, security and integrity of financial transactions”.

