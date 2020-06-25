A million pesos that were transported in a Brazilian patent cargo truck were kidnapped by the Argentine National Gendarmerie during a vehicle control, on a route in the missionary town of Bernardo de Irigoyen.

The procedure was carried out this Tuesday by gendarmes from Squadron 12 of said town in the northeast of the province of Misiones, on the border with Brazil, at kilometer 1,123 of national route 14.

According to the GNA report, the officers inspected a cargo truck and found one million pesos in cash, without the corresponding proof of origin.

The Federal Court and the Federal Prosecutor of The Golden They ordered the confiscation of the money and that the citizen be subject to the case for infraction of Article 303 of the Penal Code of the Nation.

The first seizure occurred on Tuesday, June 9, when gendarmes stopped the march of a truck with two occupants that was carrying a load of sugar from Tucumán to the Federal Capital. On that occasion, they counted a total of $ 11,974,100 pesos.

The following day, the second procedure occurred, carried out on the same route, at kilometer 496. There, the policemen entered a bus that had left from San Salvador de Jujuy in the direction of the Retiro Station, in the City of Buenos Aires.

The gendarmes inspected the bus and observed that a passenger was carrying several envelopes among the belongings. Immediately they asked him to reveal its content and so the troops found several stacked bundles of banknotes, for a total sum of $ 2,661,780 pesos. The man involved was released, although charged in the case.

Within a few days, they kidnapped $ 3,838,000 pesos inside another truck, on route No. 34. Likewise, in a transport of ceramic cargo from Salta that was heading towards the Federal Capital, $ 10,974,340 seized. The four facts were in charge of the judge Guillermo Molinari, of the Federal Court No. 1 of Santiago del Estero.

Then, June 18, also at the height of Santiago del Estero, in a control operation on that route, the Gendarmerie seized more than 3 million pesos who were traveling from Tucumán to Capital Federal hidden in boxes and envelopes inside a truck carrying bags of sugar.

Thus, a few days later, during a checkpoint on the same route, at the height of the Salta town of Pichanal, the Anti-Drug Division of the Federal Police again seized $ 1.3 million, money that was carried in a Mercedes Benz truck normally destined for the transport of dairy products.

While, on June 20, Gendarmerie kidnapped $ 2 million hidden in two trucks, that this time were intercepted by the authorities during different operations carried out in the provinces of Corrientes and Chaco.

Last MondayIn Salta, troops from Squadron 52 “Tartagal” deployed at kilometer 1,375 of national route 34, in the Senda Hachada Area, stopped the Volvo SH560 cargo transport march, led by a citizen of Argentine nationality.

At the time of the inspection, officials detected a large amount of money in the vehicle’s torpedo sector that was hidden.

According to sources, the gendarmes accounted for a total of 2,000,000 pesos, in 500 and 1000 banknotes, which did not have the corresponding documentation to guarantee their transfer.

With all these episodes carried out by members of the Gendarmerie, the City Police and the Federal Police, nearly 40 million pesos were seized.

All of the kidnappings were under the same modus operandi and without documentation to support those sums of money.

Given this, PROCELAC, the financial wing of the Office dedicated to investigating money laundering crimes, it was already called to start investigating the traffic of money in trucks.