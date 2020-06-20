If everything goes according to plan, everything points to NBA resumption could be decided next week after in the last days the last steps are being outlined with this final objective.

05/30/2020 at 14:02

CEST

In fact, NBA franchise owners to vote next Thursday They could approve Commissioner Adam Silver’s recommendation on a new format to restart and end the season in Orlando, Florida, according to people close to the negotiations.

The same sources indicated that there is almost total support to back this ambitious and risky plan that would consist of moving July to 22 teams to what has been called ‘the bubble’, the complex ‘Disney’s World of Sports’, in whose facilities all the teams would be gathered.

Adam SIlver, NBA commissioner | .

This information adds that this format is likely to include regular season and play-in matches to compete for tiebreaker positions in the East and West conferences.

The NBA needs a three-quarter majority of the owners to approve this project of return to activity and in one way or another the majority of owners have already expressed their desire to return to activity for an especially economic aspect while the players’ union demands security.

Despite this, the NBA still has to decide on one of the four options that were presented on Friday in the call of the board of governors and so far the only one that has been definitely ruled out is the one that was intended to bring back the 30 teams. The other alternatives are open today.

The preferred plan would be to bring 22 teams to Orlando, including those who are currently six games away from achieving a postseason ticket.

Ricky Rubio is waiting to find out if the Suns would play in Orlando | .

Under that measure, the New Orleans Pelicans would enter, the Phoenix Suns in which the Catalan Ricky Rubio, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as the Washington Wizards, such as the only team within six games to earn eighth place in Eastern Conference.

Another current proposal would involve including 20 teamsincluding the Pelicans, the Trail Blazers, the Spurs and the Kings.

Sources say that discussions have focused on these two formats, in addition to having several regular season games and a play-in tournament to decide the participants of the play-offs.