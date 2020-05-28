Hugo López-Gatell announced that next Thursday it will be decided whether President López Obrador can resume his tours

After the president López Obrador announced that he would resume his tours of the country despite the sanitary measures implemented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, He informed that it will be this Thursday when that decision is made.

“The decision has not been made,” López-Gatell on López Obrador’s tours. On Thursday the decision would be made pic.twitter.com/JaiU7GYJci – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 28, 2020

During the daily conference to report on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, López-Gatell reported that a meeting will be held this Thursday to determine if the next June 2nd President López Obrador could restart his tours.

“In my case it is very likely that it will start from the start of the new stage, I have to be here until Sunday, comply with the end of the healthy distance stage, but from Monday it is very likely that, with all the care, start a tour for the country, ”said the president.

However, in the afternoon of this Wednesday the health specialist stressed that there will be options to the president so the decision has not yet been made.

He indicated that in case the tours resume, they will take care that there are no crowds Well, he assured, it will not be about Massive events but of technical meetings with 40 people only.

López-Gatell said that we must remember that the president represents the government so its activity is considered essential.

“He must leave because it is very important resume public activityHe declared.

The undersecretary also indicated that it would be the next Friday when the president announces his decision.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital