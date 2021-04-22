This thread of Rosalía as bags of potatoes on Twitter is gold

Singer Rosalía at the 2020 Grammy ceremony (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

A user has shared on his Twitter profile a curious thread in which he has compared different looks of the singer Rosalía with different bags of potatoes from a well-known supermarket brand.

“Rosalía’s thread like bags of potatoes from Mercadona”, has written the user @WanchopeMr. And nothing else is necessary. Exactly that is what the twelve images in the twelve posts of the thread are about, which is close to 20,000 likes and more than 3,000 shared.

Orange, green, blue, purple, black, white … The singer’s styles go a long way and are surprisingly close to the accompanying product.

Try it for yourself.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

He asks his mother on WhatsApp to make him a cake with a dog and the result is EPIC

His mother makes him a cake for his birthday and leaves him an unforgettable message

Lidl publishes the letter it has received from some clients: it also works for Mercadona, Carrefour or Dia

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.