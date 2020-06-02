Once in a while, we can see a piece of Apple’s plans discarded along the way. This is one of those occasions. The 3rd generation iPod touch It had no cameras, but a recently released prototype shows a unit with a sensor on the rear.

An iPod touch prototype never seen before

Best unit of my whole collection. # Prototype #iPod touch 3 with rear camera, a feature that wasn’t present on the related production device. # AppleInternal #Apple #AppleCollection pic.twitter.com/SeVxBvTL8w – Giulio Zompetti (@ 1nsane_dev) May 27, 2020

Collector and developer Giulio Zompetti posted these photos last week (via AppleInsider). In them we can see a third-generation iPod touch with two elements that should not be there: a rear camera and a microphone at his side. This generation never had a camera, so it is a collector’s item.

The third generation iPod touch debuted in September 2009 without cameras. These sensors would not arrive until the following year, when Apple released the fourth generation with two cameras, one rear and one front. Recall that in 2010 the iPhone 4 debuted, which first introduced a front camera to take advantage of the new FaceTime service of video calls.

In addition to the existence of a camera, what is striking is its positioning. Apple has never placed one of these sensors in the center of the device. On both iPhone and iPad and iPod touch, it has always been found on the upper left side of the back.

The last time Apple announced a new iPod touch was last year, when it released the seventh-generation iPod touch. This model ended four years of drought in this product line. One that has clearly passed into the background for the company.

Of course, Zompetti has an authentic collector’s item. As the developer claims, the camera is fully functional. These types of products are usually sold on auction websites and can reach several times their original value.

Share



This third-generation iPod touch prototype had a camera that never reached the public