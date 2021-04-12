This therapy could improve survival in aggressive brain tumors

The glioblastomas are the brain tumors more frequent and aggressive. Their survival rate has barely increased in the last 50 years, highlighting the urgent need to develop new therapeutic strategies. Now, scientists from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) have proposed a therapeutic strategy based on the combination of temozolomide, first-line treatment in these patients, and dianhydrogalactitol, a drug in the clinical trial phase and already approved for the treatment of other tumors.

At present, the main and almost only treatment for glioblastomas is the combination of radiotherapy with the chemotherapy agent called temozolomide, after surgical resection of the tumor mass. Like most chemotherapies used, temozolomide induces damage to the genetic material of tumor cells, inducing them to collapse and cell death. However, in almost half of patients, these types of tumors become resistant to this drug and the tumor continues to grow even under treatment.

Although the incidence of glioblastoma is not excessively high in adults, they are the most frequent brain tumors for which there are no effective treatments or markers of response to treatment or the generation of resistance.

"Although the incidence of glioblastoma is not excessively high in adults, they are the most frequent brain tumors for which there are no effective treatments or markers of response to treatment or the generation of resistance," he points out. Massimo square, head of the Seve-Ballesteros Foundation Brain Tumor Group. The work was published this week in the journal Molecular Cancer Therapeutics.

DNA repair, the origin of resistance

To answer why glioblastoma patients stop responding to temozolomide, Squawitch and his team observed that some glioblastomas cause genomic rearrangements in the DNA repair gene. MGMT, which increases its production, repairs the DNA damage induced by temozolomide and the tumor manages to grow and avoid treatment. These results were published last year in Nature Communications.

In the current work, the researchers have studied resistance to temozolomide in depth, for which they have used glioblastoma cell lines that have different key genes silenced. The data highlight how these resistances not only depend on the MGMT gene, but may also be mediated by failures in the MMR (DNA repair) pathway, so that when any of its components are altered, tumor cells accumulate mutations that give them the ability to avoid the effects of temozolomide.

Tumors are complex systems that deploy multiple tools to trick the body into growing and developing. According to experts, one of the great revolutions and hope for many patients is combined therapies, directed against several of these components that intervene in the tumor process: “Advances in the understanding of the molecular biology of tumors are allowing the appearance of new therapies and their combination in a targeted way to combat them, as well as avoid the resistance they generate ”.

Better combination therapy

Researchers have focused on the drug dianhydrogalactitol, a chemotherapy that is capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier and reaching the central nervous system, where it induces DNA damage in tumor cells. The drug is currently being tested in clinical trials for gliomas and other types of cancer such as ovarian cancer, and is already approved in China for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and lung cancer.

The results show that the combination of temozolomide and dianhydrogalactitol acts synergistically in vitro on tumor cells, so that less growth of these cells is observed compared to when they are treated with these drugs individually. The authors have described similar results in mice with brain tumors, which survive longer when treated simultaneously with temozolomide and dianhydrogalactitol.

Furthermore, the results obtained suggest that the anticancer effects of dianhydrogalactitol are, unlike temozolomide, independent of the MGMT DNA repair gene and the MMR pathway. “Our data show that dianhydrogalactitol could be an effective treatment that bypasses the resistance mechanisms that appear in treatment with temozolomide,” he explains. Miguel Jimenez-Alcazar, first signatory of the article.

“This is extremely interesting as it could lead to a substantial improvement in the evolution of these patients,” says Squa recently. “Now it is urgent to take these investigations into clinical practice to see if this combination of drugs increases survival. Both drugs are available clinically, which could speed up the times in this new approach ”, he concludes.

This study has been funded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Carlos III Health Institute, the Seve Ballesteros Foundation, the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).

