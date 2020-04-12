It is a Model 3 Performance with only 10,787 kilometers

The exterior is smashed, but the engine runs

If in this period of confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus you were willing to make a payout for a bargain, perhaps you are interested in this Tesla Model 3 Performance with only 10,787 kilometers. It is destroyed, yes, but its electric motor works perfectly and the auction goes for 12,900 euros.

It should be remembered that the Performance version is the most radical of the Tesla Model 3. A vehicle whose electric motor offers 480 horsepower and 530 kilometers of autonomy with a maximum speed of 261 kilometers / hour. As we mentioned earlier, it is a serious rival to the ‘almighty’ BMW M3.

Its factory price is above 65,000 euros in this version, but an eBay user has decided to auction off its destroyed Model 3 Performance – registered in 2018 – and, for the moment, the price is around $ 14,100 – about 12,900. euros at the current exchange rate.

As can be seen in the main image, the exterior of the car is destroyed, but according to the seller, the engine performs perfectly and also the charging process has not been affected either. The interior of the car – or what is left of it – is red and, according to the seller, has been its sole owner.

It may seem “crazy” to buy a vehicle in this state, but for a person with a workshop or access to buy parts at a low price, it could be more than a profitable operation. Of course, as long as it is true that the engine and battery are in mint condition. The video shows that the car works, but the battery may be another story.

In case anyone is interested, the auction can be viewed at this link. There are still just over four days –at the time of writing this news– for the auction closing on eBay.

.