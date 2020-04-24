There are some alternatives to cancel noise in recordings, but one that is attracting a lot of attention is the one recently launched by Nvidia, RTX Voice, a plugin that helps only record the user’s voice in audio or even in a recording that it is broadcast in real time to such an extent that no matter how loud the noise is, the Nvidia filter will get rid of it and a video recently emerged showing the benefits of this addition.

By means of a recent transmission, the former Microsoft engineer Bernacules tested the filter and to demonstrate how good it is he took various instruments to make different types of noise and the interesting thing is that the filter managed to completely get rid of them, making only the voice the streamer will be heard. And you can’t hear the slightest residual noise thanks to the great work of Nvidia’s artificial intelligence.

To do this, Bernacules used a hammer and a leaf blower and made a lot of noise, which was never recorded while the RTX Voice filter was on. To show that it was not a farce, the streamer deactivated the filter in the middle of all the noise and showed that it was very loud and that, if it were not for it, it would be very difficult to hear it clearly.

Nvidia’s RTX Voice tech looks AMAZING. I can finally use a desk mic again with my mechanical keyboard! @ Barnacules’s test with the fan and hammer is so impressive https://t.co/ES7ELMiMQS pic.twitter.com/PCiA0DRcpW – theGunrun (@theGunrun) April 22, 2020

How will this Nvidia filter improve video games?

One of the drawbacks of PC gaming is the use of mechanical keyboards, as they generate a noise that inevitably enters the microphone and can be uncomfortable when speaking in an online conversation or when playing with other players.

With this filter from Nvidia, then, this problem would disappear for PC gamers who have mechanical keyboards and not only that, but it would also be possible to eliminate any unwanted noise during group conversations, such as car noises, or those caused by work built near the user’s home, so virtually any player who communicates via voice chat could benefit from it.

Nvidia RTX Voice is available as Early Access starting this week for all RTX users. You can check how to install this plugin and how to take advantage of it on the official Nvidia page.

What do you think of this technology? Would you like to use it? How would it help you in your life as a player? Tell us in the comments.

If you are waiting for Cyberpunk 2077, then surely the design of this Nvidia GPU card will be irresistible to you. You can find more news related to Nvidia by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.