This technology can fully charge your mobile phone in just five minutes | Technology

They discover a technology that could charge all of our mobile phones practically instantly.

A few weeks ago Xiaomi presented its new fast battery charging system called 200W HyperCharge that is capable of fully charging a 4000 mAh battery in just eight minutes, however, it is limited to very specific models of its devices.

Now researchers from the University of Cambridge have developed a new technology for lithium-ion batteries capable of fully charging one of these batteries in just five minutes.

According to Independent, it is a low-cost system and has been reached by discovering how to maximize the charge cycles of the batteries so that they charge much faster without generating overheating. “We found that there are different speed limits for lithium-ion batteries, depending on whether they are being charged or discharged,” he says. Ashkay rao, one of the principal investigators of the Cavendish laboratory of Cambridge.

“When charging, the speed depends on how fast the lithium ions can pass through the active material particles. When discharging, the speed depends on how fast the ions are inserted at the edges. If we can control these two mechanisms, it would allow lithium-ion batteries to charge much faster, ”adds Ashkay Rao.

“This laboratory technique that we have developed offers a big change in the speed of the technology so that we can keep up with the rapid internal workings of a battery,” adds his partner. Christoph Schnedermann.

Perhaps the dream of every user is to be able to charge their mobile phone in just a few minutes, with practically no waiting time, something that could come in future technologies in which a lot of progress is being made.