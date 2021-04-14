This teaser previews the revamped Lexus ES and the debut of the LF-Z Electrified

The Toyota premium signature He has been playing forgetfulness for months. To this day, we all know that its future involves embracing electrification, but this will not prevent it from continuing to evolve its hybrid technology. To publicize his plans, he announced a long time ago that he would show a revolutionary concept that would change its course. His official debut took place through a series of photos and the publication of some of his revolutionaries technical data.

His name is LF-Z Electrified and it seems that it will not be the only surprise that it will present. Through a teaser we have learned that they are working on a new Lexus UK. This reveal comes just days before the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show opens. If we’re frank, we didn’t expect them to be planning this, as the current generation hit the market relatively recently. However, there would be a reason for this change.

Lexus plans a new ES and the official debut of the LF-Z Electrified

The seventh generation Lexus ES It was presented to the public in 2018. In these three years on sale it has had to adapt to the peculiarities of the European market, seeing how its German rivals step on the ground. In fact, in August of last year 2020, its managers had to apply some makeup to enhance its attractiveness. Well, it seems that we are about to meet the first in-depth restyling.

If you look at the teaser of the renewed Lexus ES, we can see how their main optics change. If we go into detail, we realize that the external format does not vary significantly. The novelty is inside, which launches Full LED projectors. The LED daytime running light it maintains the known pattern, although it gives the impression that its line is and is more marked. In addition, the Lexus inscription appears in the upper area.

Related article:

Lexus ES 2021: A subtle update that improves equipment and quality

The redesign of the rest of elements that make up its physiognomy they are anyone’s guess. According to the official press release, Koji Sato, president and director of Lexus International will give new clues about the evolution of ES. This event will take place the next day April 19th, the date on which the Shanghai Salon will open its doors to the press. It will also be the time when we will see in person the LF-Z Electrified and we will know more data.

Source – Lexus