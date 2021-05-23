This surveillance camera is a real bargain: it does not reach € 20 on Amazon and it even has night vision | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Security should always be one of our main priorities, be it to prevent the entry of intruders, to also safeguard the integrity of our pets, young children and the elderly, and for this it is essential that we have some type of security camera.

And when we talk about security cameras, it does not mean having to pay a large amount of money, because there are small indoor surveillance cameras at a very low price that you can take advantage of to control access to your home, knowing that your children are always well in the room, that your pet is not doing mischief or that an elderly person is always in perfect condition, even if you are not at home.

So the surveillance camera of the Teckin brand at € 18.99 on Amazon is one of the best options you have in this regard, being valued with outstanding by the user community.

The Teckin indoor surveillance camera only costs € 18.99 on Amazon by applying your coupon

So that the Teckin indoor surveillance camera is only € 18.99 you must apply the coupon of 3 euros (located just below the price), which is only valid today, May 23, so we invite you to apply it to take it with this discount. You also have free delivery over the next few days with all the Amazon guarantee.

In addition to being very easy to install on any surface, including ceiling, this camera has motion and sound detection, which is activated every time you listen or watch something by sending the video to a compatible SD card or to the cloud.

It also has two-way audio and night vision, so you can monitor any environment in your home even at night, since it has great visibility when there is no light, which gives us much more peace of mind whatever time it is.

On the other hand, you can share the live broadcast with any user you want thanks to its corresponding application, so that several people can be aware of what is happening.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.