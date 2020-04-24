This superstar who was fired from WWE wants to go to AEW

WWE had a sad day and due to various problems they had to fire several workers. This superstar who was fired from WWE wants to go to AEW.

Deonna Purazzo.

We are talking about Deonna Purazzo that if she could choose she would choose AEW as the next destination. Deonna started making very sporadic appearances at the company from 2014. Since 2018 she was working full time. debuting in the second version of the Mae Young Classic. She has been a fighter for the NXT cast but recently started having appearances on the main roster, specifically RAW.

New product to reinvent itself.

Virtuous Deonna was with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda where left many surprised revealing that he would love to join AEW, the rival company of WWE. Deonna reasoned it saying she is interested because AEW is a new product and would help her reinvent herself.

Declarations:

His statements were as follows:

“Britt Baker is my best friend, she works there, now they have an incredible women’s division” “It is a new product, so I would love to experience that and be a part of it.”

AEW for Deonna is Option 1 But I also comment that she is receptive to other offers. Impact really catches your attention mostly due to the strength of its Knock-out division or would also enjoy traveling the world doing what he likes most to fight.

“IMPACT has an incredible women’s division right now.” Tessa Blanchard has done some really cool things. There is a very good group of girls who are doing some things that I would also love. ” “I would love to go back to Japan, I would love to go back to Australia. If I could fight in England again, I would love to. ”

Purrazzo spent three years working for IMPACT from 2014 to 2017, And he also spent time with Ring Of Honor and Stardom before signing with WWE full time so we can say that he has experience in other companies.

The Virtuous was unfortunately fired and from here we wish her, whatever path she chooses, a bright future.

