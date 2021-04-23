“This Sunday will be a very special day for me”

04/23/2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

EFE

Danish international left winger Casper Mortensen, who will return to the slopes this Saturday after 169 days of absence due to the injury he suffered at the end of last October in the external meniscus of the left knee and on which he underwent surgery, has commented that this Sunday “will be a great party” for him and “a very special day”.

Operated on November 6, his return will be on the track of Villa de Aranda Burgalés on the 29th day of the Asobal League. At 31 years old, he has been Olympic champion in Rio 2016 and World Cup in 2019 and world runner-up in 2013 and European in 2014.

He arrived at Barça in the 2018-2019 season as the top scorer in the Bundesliga (230 goals) and in his first campaign, despite the injury he suffered at the end of the World Cup, in February 2019 and that he had in dry dock thirteen months, added 163 goals.

New injury

This season he returned to the courts at the beginning of it and until the new injury he played 13 games and scored 48 goals until the time of injury.

In statements to the club’s media, he has indicated: “I’m happy to be back on the slopes. I have worked very hard and being with my colleagues again is something that makes me very happy. I have seen many games sitting in the stands and I only thought about playing again and competing. “

“The club has helped me a lot and thanks to my coach Xavi Pascual and the team doctor Jose Antonio Gutiérrez, especially, tomorrow I will return to the competition, “he adds.

Going for the Champions

With Barça he has won all the titles, except the Champions League, in which he was absent due to injuries in the final stages of 2019 and 2020. Now he just waits “to be able to win it this year.” “I hope I can be at the top of each game,” he says.

He acknowledges that he still lacks competition rhythm: “I am a person who loves handball and every day I have become more mentalized for the moment that comes now and I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me in these difficult times. “EFE

1010560