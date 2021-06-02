This Sunday, Mayweather vs. Paul: fight of the year

It’s probably the fight of the year, beyond the level. It has been several months since the preview of the duel between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is on. The expectation around Mayweather’s comeback after 4 years without competition, against a young man who never played sports professionally they were the perfect combo for Sunday at 10 pm, be a must.

All set for Floyd’s return.

The 26-year-old he practiced amateur boxing and a few months ago he started the game with his more than 23 million YouTube subscribers: the possibility of facing one of the best boxers in history. While the negotiations with Floyd were on good terms during the preparations, in recent months the atmosphere has heated up.

Logan’s brother, Jake paul, also an influencer, was at the center of the controversy a few weeks ago when after the official presentation of the fight He confronted Money and stole his cap. Floyd did not stand with his hands folded and rebuked Jake, which caused major disturbances with pineapples included on the outskirts of Hard Rock Stadium.

Even versions circulated that Mayweather was going to face both brothers on the same Sunday night, although it was denied by Mayweather’s surroundings. Jake Paul himself released a few weeks ago: “Floyd will again underestimate the fight. “

Floyd face to face with Jake

Mike tyson he was encouraged to give a verdict on who would win: “Mayweather is going to hit Logan Paul really bad. “, although he was in charge of clarifying that he likes the paul brothers, so he would never face them.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s meeting got out of hand 😱😱 The ‘Money’ came to blows with Jake Paul, brother of his next rival, after attending the media at Hard Rock Stadium.pic.twitter.com/RfGhI06ebt – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) May 7, 2021

How long does Mayweather take?

.The former boxer was one of the highest paid athletes in the world and we are used to his displays of ostentation. On this occasion, it is estimated that an approximate sum of 100 million dollars. In this regard, he said: “My nickname is Money for a reason. I worked very hard for years and years to reach a certain level. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s an easy thing like this (the fight), a legalized bank robbery, I have to do it “.

Day, time and TV

.The fight will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami east Sunday June 6 from the 22 hours local. Although the well-known Payperview system is applied in the United States, in Argentina it will be possible to see the duel for ESPN without the need to pay an extra. It should be noted that the gala will govern under the traditional boxing rules, although it will not be of a professional nature.

