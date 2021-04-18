this sunday he debuts as an actor

The journalist and former Minister of Culture Máximo Huerta begins a new facet in his professional life this Sunday: debuts as an actor. He does it in a series of the Valencian regional television A Punt, called L’Alqueria Blanca.

As Vertele collects, the series’ Twitter account has published four images of Huerta. “In town we are in an uproar! Recent events have given a new neighbor more power than Narciso Niebla. Do you recognize it? “They wrote.

It is not known what role Huerta plays (Utiel, 1971), but in the images he is seen dressed in a black suit, white shirt and black tie, in an office with a Spanish flag and a crucifix.

Speaking to Lecturas, Huerta said: “My life is an unexpected script.” According to this medium, at first Huerta’s appearance was going to be only a cameo, but he has remained with a fixed role.

“It is a challenge that I face with great enthusiasm but also the nerves of the premiere,” Huerta told Lecturas. “Being an actor in a successful series is a wonderful adventure “, added.

Huerta was appointed Minister of Culture in the first Government of Pedro Sánchez in June 2018, but resigned just a week later, when it was known that he had committed a tax irregularity 12 years before.