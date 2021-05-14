This Sunday, evening in Ripollet

Press release

Next Sunday, May 16, the town of Ripollet (Barcelona) hosts a sensational boxing evening at the Joan Creus Pavilion, organized by Team Isma Fighters with the collaboration of Team Solé and the Ripollet City Council.

With three great professional fights and eight very even amateur fights each, it may be that on Sunday afternoon no one will be indifferent.

Professional fights

Cruiser Weight-4 × 3

Aazddin Aajour (2-1-2, 1 KO) (Morocco) vs. Catalin Dalcaran (newcomer) (Romania)

The Moroccan Aajour, based in Ripollet and a member of Team Isma Fighters, after the great rematch fight that he carried out on March 20 in Badia del Vallès against Diego Torrente, winning by KO in the 5th round, comes with extra confidence and desire to show yourself to your audience.

Welterweight-4 × 3

Francis Morales (4-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Gadatamen Taylor (2-3-1, 0)

Francis Morales after coming out of an injury that prevented him from fighting on March 20, appears for next Sunday wanting to ring and ready to face a tough rival such as the Liberian based in the Balearic Islands Gadatamen Taylor.

Super Middleweight-4 × 3

Ben Ridings (3-1, 0 KO) (England) vs. Elkhan Bairamov (1-10, 1 KO) (Russia)

From England, Ben Ridings, who played his last fight on the Matchroom stage, comes to Spain to show his boxing against a very experienced rival such as Russian Elkhan Bairamov.

Some of these fights will be the prelude to the great evening of professional boxing that Team Solé is going to organize (again) in Badia del Vallés on June 26 in collaboration with the English promoter Vicious Promotions.

Boxer Eva Díez will fight there, who has not been able to compete this evening due to lack of rivals.