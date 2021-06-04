This summer they rewrite history. Trailer for ‘United States: The Movie’

Netflix has released the official trailer and also a poster of ‘United States: The Movie‘, an “unrepeatable cultural event” that will be available on the platform next Wednesday, June 30. In the video we see George Washington leading a revolution in an alternate historical timeline.

For, ahem, thousands of years, the origin of the United States of America has been shrouded in mystery, lost in the sands of time. Who built this “sweet land of freedom” and why? Only dinosaurs know … until now. For the first time in the history of mankind, the incredible and totally true story of America’s origin will be revealed in ‘America: The Movie’.

Starring Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte and Simon Pegg, the film is directed by Matt Thompson (‘Archer’) from a screenplay by Dave Callaham (‘The Expandables’) Producers are Callaham, Tatum, Adam Reid, Peter Kiernan, Will Allegra and Reid Carolin, along with Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

