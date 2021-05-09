This summer does not catch you off guard: this Xiaomi fan only costs 40 euros and you can control it with your mobile | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C is a high-power fan that you can control from your mobile and synchronize with other Xiaomi products.

Summer is just around the corner and good temperatures, perhaps too high, are beginning to show in many cities and towns. Don’t let it happen to you like last year and if you have to buy a product to control the temperature in your house, buy it now before prices go up.

Among the basic products for the summer, you cannot miss this Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C. It is a connected fan that you can control with your mobile or with your voice and that only costs 39.99 euros on eBay.

This height adjustable home use fan that can be controlled with your mobile.

The normal price of this Xiaomi fan is 49.99 euros and in other stores such as Amazon it is slightly above and in PcComponentes it has already risen to 56 euros. So don’t be careless because when the temperature rises, so do the prices of these products.

A Xiaomi product with all the letters. It has a good design and smart functions that you can control with your mobile and that syncs with your products. For example, if a window sensor identifies that it is open, you can turn off the fan to save energy. Or if the air purifier is running, turn on the fan as well.

It has a 7 blade design for great airflow thrust and to reach up to 15 meters away.

It is designed so that you can put it on the floor like a standing tall fan, or “cut it out” and use it on a table.

Using Mi Home to control it with your mobile means that you can add it as a product in Alexa or Google Home. From the application you can turn it on, turn it off, stop the movement, control the speed or activate the night mode so that it turns off at a certain time at night.

Do not think twice because these products go up in price at the same time that the degrees of the thermometer rise. Remember that on eBay you have it at 39.99 euros with free shipping from Spain.

