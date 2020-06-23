Nick Kyrgios is very pissed off at Novak Djokovic by the organization of the Adria Tour, where the Serb and three other players (Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki) have been infected. There have been many criticisms that the world number one has received from other tennis players of the circuit for carrying out the Belgrade tournament without complying with any of the security protocols by the COVID-19, but without a doubt that of the tennis player from Canberra is a one of the hardest.

The Australian tennis player does not usually bite his tongue when talking, especially when something bothers him. «Prayers for all the players who have been infected by COVID-19. Don’t mention me for anything I have done that has been « irresponsible » or described as « stupidity » – this takes the cake– »Kyrgios wrote on his Twitter profile mentioning a message with the video of the controversial party of Djokovic, Thiem, Zverev and Dimitrov.

As in the tournament, at the party they did not comply with the measures of social distancing or any other implanted because of the coronavirus to avoid infections. Kyrgios was very pissed off at the Serbian, president of the Players Council, and later He retweeted one of the responses to his message that said « how stupid everyone can be », referring to the four players who have tested positive after participating in the Adria Tour.

It is not the first time that the ATP bad boy charges against the group of players who participated in the tournament of which Djokovic was the organizer. After the first positive for the coronavirus, Dimitrov’s, was released, he had already criticized the dispute and said that « this is not a joke. » «This is what happens when you ignore all protocols », regretted Canberra’s.