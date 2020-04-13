When it comes to locking and unlocking a mobile phone, there are not a few options that we have at our disposal. In the past, pins, passwords or security patterns were used, which despite being the most secure at the time, was not the best to preserve the security of our smartphone. Later these security systems evolved to the most common today: fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

While the second is still not a standard in the most economical phones on the market, the fingerprint sensor is incorporated into practically every model regardless of its range and price. Now, even though the fingerprint reader is still a fairly safe method it is not infallible as a recent study shows us.

This study shows how easy it is to trick the fingerprint reader of your smartphone

The study by the security company Talos, has involved an investment of $ 2,000 to check how reliable are the fingerprint sensors of Apple, Microsoft and Samsung devices, as well as other recent devices. The result could not be more discouraging for all those who believed that this type of security was practically perfect..

Thanks to a resin 3D printer, 80% of the terminals subjected to this test have been unlocked. The easiest terminals to unlock have been the Samsung Galaxy S10 – which we recommended your purchase if you wanted a good top-of-the-range phone not very expensive -, the iPhone 8 and the MacBook Pro 2018 with 90% success rate in the attempts. Curiously, the Samsung Galaxy A70 is crowned as the unbreakable terminal and is that its fingerprint reader has been impossible to circumvent.

Now then, don’t panic. The experts who have carried out this study affirm that the fingerprint reader is a really reliable security system and that we should not fear anything. That in case of losing the phone or in the case of being stolen or stolen, whoever gets it will be practically impossible to unlock unless I have very advanced knowledge and really know what it does. In other words, in most situations our smartphone will remain safe and our data well protected.

Ultimately, the conclusion of the study is that despite the fact that technology and security systems advance over time, they are not 100% infallible and that is why we must not blindly trust them. Security improves every day but also the ways of bypassing this security improve so we must be careful Of course in the case that we use passwords to store our information, we must try to make them as complicated as possible and not use any of these 100,000 easy to use passwords.

Follow Andro4all