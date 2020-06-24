On January 11 and 12 of this year, the WHO received information about a new coronavirus outbreak, and reported that studies were underway to take the response measures applied in Wuhan.

Today there are already more than eight million confirmed cases worldwide and various economic problems that have been caused.

According to information taken from ., Volkswagen is already in talks to acquire the French company Europcar Mobility Group SA. This in order to allow the German car company to better capitalize its fleet.

For its part, Europcar founded in 1949 in Paris and today is struggling to survive the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A situation that other car rental companies are also experiencing.

The coronavirus crisis in the automotive industry:

BMW announced a cut of its employees, along with this it plans to retire other people in advance. In addition to the early rotation of its workers.

Imagine the consequences of this virus, which initially when the value of oil fell 10 percent this month, due to the slowdown in China, the average price of copper fell 0.5 percent and iron has fallen a total 9.4 percent.

The economic crisis is not something of the future, it is something that is already happening in our country and that if we allow this virus to advance it will worsen our situation.

The coronavirus pandemic could damage the economy of our country up to 37 billion dollars, this due to the fact that there is a 15 percent reduction in the tourism sector, in addition to the fact that the value of GDP in the tourism sector could drop 1 percent.

Even the value of Mexican oil has fallen 12 percent during the coronavirus emergency.

