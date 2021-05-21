This stat will kick Rockets fans while they are down

The Houston Rockets did not even clinch a spot, but they are the biggest losers of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Just last year, the Houston Rockets made it to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they were eliminated by the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in five games. With a new regime, the Rocket underwent a massive overhaul following the trades of Russell Westbrook and James Harden. For those Rockets fans looking to watch the NBA Playoffs to take their minds off a last-place finish in the Western Conference, they may want to avert their eyes.

Out of all the players they have traded or waived in the past two years, nine of them are on teams competing in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

+ Ben McLemore (LAL) – CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 21, 2021

Rockets: Houston have nine former players on NBA Playoff teams

We were not lying when saying Rockets fans may not want to take a look at this stat.

One notable name who is technically on a playoff team is Victor Oladipo, who was acquired by the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. However, he will not be participating in the playoffs after undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Russell Westbrook just managed to squeak into the playoffs in his first season with the Washington Wizards. After losing to the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum’s 50 points in the first round of the play-in tournament, the Wizards blew out the Indiana Pacers 142-115 on Thursday night to clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Harden and Chris Paul probably stand the best chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the playoffs. Harden is part of the Brooklyn Nets super team consisting of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin, while Paul is on the second-seeded Phoenix Suns in the West, where he plays alongside Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. You can not rule out DeMarcus Cousins ​​or Ben McLemore either, who are on the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, respectively.

The Rockets may hold the best odds of winning the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, but it will sting for fans to watch former players contend for a championship on other teams.