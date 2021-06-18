‘This started from the age of six’; Alexa Hoffman talks about the abuse she suffered

MEXICO CITY.

Alexa, daughter of Ginny Hoffman and Héctor Parra, gave his first statements after the arrest of his father for the alleged sexual abuse he experienced.

The young woman assures that will fight for its truth and that you will be able to prove it.

I’ve already spoken and I’m not going to shut up. I will fight because it is my truth. I am not fighting for the truth of my sister, that I love her with all my heart, I am fighting for my truth and I will prove it “

Alexa remembered with great pain that the abuse began Since I was a girl and that continued for several years.

This started when I was six years old, from six to fourteen, which was when I stopped seeing him “

On the other hand, it indicated that, contrary to what has been said, there has been no influence peddling by Sergio Mayer, although he has publicly shown support for Ginny.

Photo: Cuartocuro

I also want to clarify a part that they are saying about Sergio, I looked for him. It is not influence peddling because if this were the case, it would not take ten months, it would take very little “

Alexa mentioned at the press conference that nor understood how her dad could hurt her so much. It was thanks to her mother’s now husband that she noticed that something was not right.

There are many things that I understand that I cannot give the details, so I did feel uncomfortable, but at the same time I did not understand, because he is my father, that is, how do you expect your father to hurt you like that. I didn’t know what to do, I was confused. Since I met Alberto, my mother’s husband, he has another daughter, and I saw that he did not treat her like my father treated me, then I realized that what bothered me did make sense “

Through tears he said that it hurts a lot that her sister Daniela does not believe her and that she now despises her for the complaint she made against her father Héctor Parra.

I am defending what happens to me, not for Daniela, I love her with all my heart and it hurts me a lot because she is my sister. She says it’s not true and that she doesn’t feel anything for me anymore, but I’m going to feel something for her for the rest of my life. I will be here for whatever you need ”

The young woman is grateful that during this process has been supported and accompanied for his loved ones and friend Sergio Mayer.

I feel that the most important thing is the support of the people around me, my mother, friends, lawyers, Sergio (Mayer), who has been an angel in my life. This demand has helped a lot to get out because I have to talk about everything, I am with psychiatrists, with psychologists “

Photo: Cuartocuro

Remember that your dad Hector made her feel less in order, he assures, to be able to abuse it. Something that, over time, made her feel insecure and turn against everyone.

What I did was turn against everyone, my mother, her husband. I also found my friends. I did not trust anyone thanks to him because he also criticized me physically, he made me see like ‘you are the worst that exists and only I love you’, then it was a lot of confusion. When I began to realize it, I took his hand away and he told me that I could do whatever I wanted because he was my dad. “

Finally, he noted that it feels horrible to realize that did not have a real dad.