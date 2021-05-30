This ‘start up’ will make electric cars for Uber

Enlarge

ACD May 30, 2021

Arrival will be the company that will be in charge of manufacturing the electric cars that will be used by Uber to provide its service to users.

Uber wants its drivers to switch to electric cars and has reached a collaboration agreement with the startup Arrival to achieve this: its goal is to achieve this by 2030 for Europe and North America.

The car, which Arrival aims to start production in 2023 With the help of Uber in the design, it will be developed specifically for use by drivers of mass transit vehicles.

Focused on the driver, it would arrive in 2030

2 photos Sketch of the Uber car

Conceptually, the vehicle that Arrival builds for Uber aims to be more comfortable for drivers who spend hours a day behind the wheel and will use resistant and easy-to-clean materials. Other features could be a folding front passenger seat to accommodate more luggage and a panoramic glass roof.

It would be “fundamentally something built and designed from the ground up with road transport in mind,” rather than targeting consumers, says Tom Elvidge, Arrival’s senior vice president of mobility. Although it is intended for Uber, any driver could buy this electric vehicle

But what is Arrival? The company, which counts investors BlackRock and Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia among its main backers, was valued at $ 11.3 billion (9.3 billion euros) before its non-exclusive agreement with Uber was announced.

Founded in 2014 by Denis Sverdlov, a former Russian telecommunications entrepreneur, Arrival’s landing in the electric car sector pits it squarely against the world’s largest automakerssuch as Volkswagen and Toyota, as well as electric taxi specialists like the Chinese-owned LEVC.

The most curious and what we forget the most in Uber cars

Although Arrival hasn’t produced any vehicles yet, the company is already listed on the Nasdaq (the second largest automated electronic stock exchange in the United States). It went public in March through a SPAC deal with CIIG Merger Corp, raising approximately $ 660 million in the process (€ 540 million).