This Star Wars series will have more than one season

One of the most anticipated Star Wars productions is coming soon to Disney + and could span more than one season. This will follow the lead of The Mandalorian.

The universe of Star wars grows to all give thanks to the strong injection that Disney has placed in commissioned studios. This is why the company’s streaming platform has already announced a large amount of content related to the franchise, in which series and associated films stand out.

Several of the series will be very brief given the high budget that requires uniting the cast in question and maintaining the scenery and related effects. These are the cases of Obi-Wan Y Andor, which until now have not budgeted to have more than a very short season.

However, it was recently known that the producer would hope to be able to extend other productions for more than one installment, such as The Mandalorian. This one will already go for its third cut. In the same way, The Bad Batch, currently on air, would return for an upcoming part in the future.

The same is reportedly going to happen with The Book of Boba Fett, a show that will premiere, according to plans, later this year.

The program will tell the story of the bounty hunter on his mission to take over from the Hutt clan. He begins to develop such an objective at the end of The Mandalorian, when he is seen in a post-credits scene with his colleague. Fennec shand.

The cast of the series will be headed by the mythical Temuera Morrison, who has given life to Jango Fett and the same Boba in other productions. In addition, the actress will accompany him Ming-Na Wen playing his henchman.

On the other hand, it is expected that more will be known about the project shortly, since there would not be much time before its launch in Disney +.

In the same way, the third fragment of The Mandalorian is supposed to arrive in the catalog soon and will be subtitled Buccaneer. This reveal was made by the official fan club of the son of the Fett clan on Twitter.