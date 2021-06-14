This star in the center of the Milky Way “fades on and off” every 200 days.

VVV-WIT-08 is a gigantic star in the center of the Milky Way that, every 200 days, the brightness that reaches us from it is reduced almost completely. Like it goes off and on every 200 days, a constant flicker that astronomers only have hypotheses but no solid claim that it could be happening.

The star is 25,000 light years from us right now. Discovered in 2012, it began to attract the attention of astronomers for a peculiarity of its own: it blinked. So so. And it is that the star reduces and increases its brightness in a period that lasts several months. From shining to 100% it is reduced to less than 3% and then regains its shine again.

In reality, it is not that the star loses its brightness, but rather that something is coming between her and us to cause a kind of eclipse. Something especially big has to be, since the star is about 100 times larger than the Sun. What exactly it is is the great dilemma for researchers.

The object of the mystery

New research published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society recently tries to shed some light on the matter. And the truth is that it is not uncommon for stars to lose part of their brightness, usually due to nearby eclipsing stars or the natural pulse of some of them. It unusual here is the long period of time.

Other cases have occurred, with stars partially dimming every several decades. Astronomers attribute this to huge dust disks as the most likely cause. However, it can also be two binary stars orbiting and eclipsing each other.

Given the remoteness of VVV-WIT-08 and the difficulties in analyzing it from so far away, only approximations and hypotheses can be made at the moment. Mathematical models suggest an elliptical object millions of kilometers deep to be opaque enough to block the light coming from the star.

The other great difficulty that researchers face is not knowing the orbit of the object that covers it. Therefore, they cannot calculate their total size and the estimates have a margin of error of hundreds of millions of kilometers, almost nothing.

Via | Science Alert

More information | Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society