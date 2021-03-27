This star has just exploded and can be easily observed by looking at the sky

A star in the Cassiopeia constellation region has just turned nova, and the glow is still visible in the night sky. Any hobbyist to the astronomy of the hemisphere north with a basic telescope could see it, according to Science Alert.

The first detection was made on March 18, 2021 by the amateur astronomer Yuji nakamura, from Mie Prefecture, Japan. In four frames captured with a 135-millimeter lens and a 15-second exposure, a bright 9.6-magnitude glow could be seen where none had been seen four days earlier.

The finding was promptly reported to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, and scientists investigated to find out what was going on.

Using the Seimei telescope at Kyoto University, astronomers from NAOJ and the Kyoto University made spectroscopic observations and used the 0.4-meter telescope at Kyoto University for multi-color photometric observations.

They confirmed that the event is indeed what is classified as a classic nova, the most common of the stellar explosions, and gave it the name V1405 Cas.

A classical nova is not the huge deflagration of a massive star, but an explosion on the surface of a white dwarf with a main sequence binary companion in a close orbit, generally less than 12 hours. As the two stars revolve around each other, the small dense white dwarf draws hydrogen from its larger, fluffier companion.

This hydrogen ends up in the atmosphere of the smallest star, where it is heated. When hydrogen heats up and becomes dense enough, nuclear fusion is triggered on the surface of the white dwarf, releasing an enormous amount of energy that explosively expels unburned hydrogen into space.

Unlike a Type Ia supernova, in which the white dwarf explodes, both stars survive and continue their strange relationship, only to explode again another day. The nova itself can keep shining for a few days or months.

It is not immediately clear which star produced V1405 Cas, but there is a strong candidate: the eclipsing (binary) variable star CzeV3217, which lies at a distance of about 5,500 light years from the Solar System.

Other observations will help astronomers better understand the nova and confirm that the source is CzeV3217. Because stellar explosion events like these They are so unpredictable They are not always easy to spot quickly, so the V1405 Cas discovery is quite remarkable.

For any fond of astronomy If you want to see it, its coordinates are right ascension 23 24 47.73, declination +61 11 14.8 – not far from Cassiopeia’s star Caph, and an even shorter distance from the B-type star HIP. 115566.