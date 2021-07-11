This SSD may be what your PC needs: it is from Corsair, it costs 45 euros and reaches 3100 MB per second | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If your PC needs a little more speed, there is an M.2 NVMe type model on Amazon that is well worth it, with 240GB of capacity and on sale.

For several years now, almost all new computers come with an SSD included, although obviously not all solid state drives are the same. There are worse and better, or what is the same: slower or faster.

Your PC may be asking for a new, faster SSD. In that case, there is an offer on Amazon that surely interests you: the 240GB Corsair Force MP510 For only 45.72 euros, quite a bargain.

This model is of the NVMe M.2 type, that is, different from the 2.5 “ones that most manufacturers usually use, the ones that come standard with new computers, especially the cheaper ones.

The advantage of this format is that it is much faster, and the proof of this is that this same Corsair model reaches the 3100MB per second sequential read speed, a speed that is noticeable and a lot when executing the applications that you have installed on it.

Even the operating system will be much better, faster, although for this you will have to install Windows 10 from scratch on the new SSD, something that takes time but is worth it.

This guide that we have prepared with features, comparisons and best options by price range will help you choose the best SSD (both internal and external) for your device.

It is especially recommended to bet on this unit if you have a gaming computer, precisely because they require the highest speed when opening games or running loading screens. That it comes from Corsair is a guarantee, since it is one of the main brands of gaming components and peripherals on the market.

As it exceeds 29 euros in price, shipping is totally free to any part of Spain, although if you are in a hurry, it is best to make the purchase as an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, you can always sign up for the free trial month.

