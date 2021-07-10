This speed test app tells you how much 4K video your connection can handle

With this application we will know how much video resolution our connection can support.

Surely more than one of you consume a lot of streaming content. Be it series or movies on Netflix, video games with Google Stadia and even music on Spotify. And as you well know, the quality of all this content depends largely on the internet connection that we have contracted.

Let’s take the example of streaming series and movies, because there is no use paying for bread that offers 4K resolution if our connection cannot reproduce that quality later. To know the latter, there are applications that measure the real speed of our connection but some like the one we bring next, they also measure the maximum video resolution that our connection can aspire to. Quite useful if we are one of those who spend all day watching Netflix, Disney + or HBO.

The new Speedtest update will surprise you

Speedtest is one of the most popular applications to know the real speed of our internet, be it WI-FI, ethernet cable and even mobile data plan. Now, as we read in Android Police, the app has been updated adding a very interesting functionality: know how much video resolution our connection supports.

What this new function does is transmit various video files to our mobile terminal to verify the supported quality. In this way we will know if our mobile data plan supports 4K quality or if, on the contrary, it is better to use a Wi-Fi connection.

Although previously knowing the real speed of our internet was more than enough to know if we could see our favorite movie at maximum resolution, with this update everything is much easier. The best of all? That Speedtest is completely free and can be downloaded without problems from the Google Play Store.

