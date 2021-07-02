This spectacular underwater video was recorded using a Samsung Galaxy S21

National Geographic and Samsung used a smartphone for the first time to document an underwater expedition, and the results have been, without a doubt, quite impressive.

Chances are you’ve ever tried your submersible phones taking a picture under the water on your vacation, but we are almost certain that you will never have reached the level of Samsung in this latest promotional campaign both the Galaxy S21 and its advanced mobile photography.

In fact, it is that the South Korean giant has taken his flagship phone on an underwater expedition, the first in history to be documented with a smartphone at least according to the South Korean giant, which has collaborated in this action with Malaika Vaz, from National Geographic, to capture pictures of tiger sharks and endless aquatic animals.

Obviously, it should be noted before continuing that the device is a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifically prepared for the occasion with a submersible protector, because obviously IP68 certification does not enable this device to work in these deep conditions for so long. The certified protection is, not in vain, a maximum depth of one meter up to 30 minutes.

In any case, the result that SamMobile brings us is remarkable for the impressiveness of the images captured, showing that a modern smartphone is more than ready to record with the best quality even looking for professional results, although in this case it is only a promotional act.

In the end, the truth is Samsung’s involvement with Nat Geo Traveler India has been quite successful, since Malaika Vaz herself claimed that the smartphone had behaved as an ideal underwater tool, limiting the amount of equipment needed when diving.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Vaz says, lets you take quality photos and record videos without any hassle just by a reasonably versatile and very handy device when diving. It is true that, watching the video that follows, it does not seem to be doing badly at all:

The recording was made on the island of sharks in the Maldives, with tiger sharks as protagonists and even hawksbill turtles in some images that will also be used to emphasize the need to protect underwater ecosystems.

According to the National Geographic expert, these sharks are pretty harmless and can be recorded from short distances without major problems, being important part of a much larger ecosystem that must be protected. So if this action serves to contribute to that end, welcome … Or not?

