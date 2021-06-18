This spectacular OnePlus Pro collapses for a limited time

The OnePlus smartphone is one of the best purchases under 500 euros.

One of the best smartphones presented by OnePlus collapses thanks to AliExpress. The OnePlus 8 Pro is at your fingertips at a spectacular price, only 386 euros. All you have to do is apply the coupon 43VERANOALI before finalizing the purchase.

These coupons and final prices can be obtained from June 21 at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time).

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a large 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, one of the most powerful Snapdragon chips and many more cool features. This is everything you need to know about the Chinese beast.

Buy the OnePlus 8 Pro at the best price

The Asian terminal has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a processor that you can demand the most from. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,510 mAh with fast charge. What else are you going to ask for at this price?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.78 ″ QHD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras Battery of 4,510 mAh with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

