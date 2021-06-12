This spectacular OnePlus drops its price, but only for a limited time

The Chinese device comes with some of the best features on the market.

Thanks to this offer from Phone House you can take the OnePlus 9 for only 558 euros. He has no fault, they accompany him 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 120 Hz display, one of the most powerful chips in Qualcomm and one spectacular fast charging, among other features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the OnePlus 9 at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Your brain is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beast that you can get the most out of. This OnePlus 9 also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 3 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

