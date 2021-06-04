This spectacular high-end Samsung Galaxy plummets in price for a limited time only

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G drops to 826 euros in El Corte Inglés, but only for a few days.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G it is a spectacular phone, packed with cutting-edge features. If you want to enjoy all of them, now you can do it for 480 euros less than its original price, since this smartphone is on sale at The English Court for only 826 euros. Yes indeed, Limited Time, because this discount disappears on Sunday the 6th at 10am.

This Samsung phone has a spectacular AMOLED screen, a powerful processor Exynos 990 5G, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its operating system is One UI 2.5 based on Android 10, with the update to Android 11 now available. But there is much more, and you can discover it below.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is a spectacular phone, first of all, because of its screen 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED, with resolution WQHD, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus glass. As we told you in its analysis, it is one of the screens never seen on a mobile. This terminal also offers impeccable performance thanks to the team formed by the processor Samsung Exynos 990, with 5G modem, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In addition, it has a triple rear camera with sensor 108 MP wide angle, 12 MP ultra wide angle and 12 MP telephoto lens. Its battery, 4,500 mAh, it’s compatible with 25W fast charge and fast wireless charging. In short, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is one of the best smartphones of the moment, and now it can be yours for just 826 euros at El Corte Inglés, but be careful, only until Sunday morning.

6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, WQHD, 120 Hz Exynos 990 5G processor 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage Triple rear camera 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

