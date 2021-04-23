This Sony bot could replace a real ‘gamer’ using AI

A Sony bot will use Artificial Intelligence to help you in your video games. This is clear from the most recent patent registered in the United States by the Asian corporation. Of course, the intention of the Japanese will be to develop the technology to implement it in the future.

According to PC Gamer, the bot would be in charge of monitoring human players during a game of video games. Thus, he would be able to create and control a character based on Artificial Intelligence that would mimic the movements and responses of a real user.

According to the breakdown of the patent registered for the Sony bot, the AI ​​profile would start from a basic set of behaviors and add elements based on the monitoring of the actions of the players. Following this line, the bot could make decisions similar to those of the user and adopt a similar style or game mechanics.

In this way, then, a player would have the possibility to choose that the Artificial Intelligence replace it and continue playing in its place. This would be especially useful in long multiplayer games, when a gamer must be absent from the game for a particular reason. Anyway, it would not be the only virtue of the software.

How will the Sony bot impact the gaming community?

Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash

PC Gamer also indicates that Sony’s patent not only covers the bot’s operation, but also its possible impact on the game. For example, supported games would notify the player when Artificial Intelligence can help you accomplish tasks that you cannot overcome on your own. Even at the end of a game it could be identified if a person completed these actions with the collaboration of the AI.

The ultimate goal of the Sony bot would not be to indefinitely replace the human gamer (no matter how much they have the ability to do so), but to stand as a tool to help him. There is even talk of a potential application to assist gamers with accessibility difficulties.

The relationship between bots and video games has been around for a long time, and it hasn’t always been a good one. In fact, in recent years it has become harmful. Possibly one of the most iconic cases is the bot invasion in Team Fortress 2, but it is a recurring problem in the environment.

The new Sony-patented bot has elements that can be positive for the future, at least on paper. We’ll see if it fulfills its mission, especially when studying the integration of Artificial Intelligence in video games.

