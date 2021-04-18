This snake-shaped robot is the future of underwater exploration | Technology

This snake robot is capable of inspecting submarines and pipelines in the ocean to prevent divers from going through tricky situations.

While most robots are built to move on the surface of the earth, intended for rescue or exploration, the underwater world is also a vast unexplored terrain that scientists want to tackle for decades to come.

And it is that snake-type robots that, in principle, are being used to maintain underwater structures are not very common. But now the Carnegie Mellon University Robotics Laboratory (CMU) has announced that they have just updated their famous snake robot with advanced swimming capability, allowing the modular robotic platform to inspect ships, submarines and infrastructure for damage, they explain in a press release.

The Hardened Underwater Modular Robotic Snake (HUMRS), which is how the invention is known, is being developed thanks to a grant from the Institute for Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM).

There’s still a long way to go for this snake robot, given that its testing began last month in one of the Carnegie Mellon University swimming pools after the robot was outfitted. with a new outer shell that allows it to operate underwater.

While on land, this robot has already demonstrated its ability to get into very tight spaces such as pipes, at sea it has great potential for use by the United States Department of Defense. At the moment this robot is focusing on underwater inspection, specifically ships and submarines, being able to pass through very narrow structures inaccessible to other types of robots.

Although it is financed with a military budget, its creators also want to focus on other types of issues such as inspections of underwater pipelines, oil rigs, and any other work that prevents divers from having to get into potentially harmful situations.