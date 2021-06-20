This snake robot can dig in the sand very easily | Technology

This robot is capable of digging in the finest sand and the hardest soil to collect samples or also locate hidden objects.

Many soft robots have been manufactured to try to resemble different animal species as much as possible and, therefore, also move much more easily on the ground. But until now, many soft robots that were dedicated to digging in the sand had not been exploited, either for rescue work or to locate certain elements.

So it is interesting to highlight this snake robot created by a team of engineers from UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) and Georgia Tech It is capable of using a wide variety of methods to dig underground in both soft sand and much harder soil.

In a report published in Science Advances, they state that one of the biggest challenges in creating this robot was figuring out how to allow it to slide through soil or sand without getting trapped.

In order to shape this robot, they used one of their existing soft robots and they added a device capable of blowing air both forwards and backwards, so that the sand granules or loose earth would be easier to get out of the way so that the robot could both dig more easily and climb to the surface.

They also added a kind of wedge to the front of the robot so that it could make its way more easily.

As you can see in the video, the robot can make its way underground, even avoid obstacles and on different terrainson both softer sand and harder soil.

The robot will be focused on collecting soil samples, also installing underground pipes or even locating certain elements if the appropriate sensors are included.